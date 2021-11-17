Crowny Trading Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Crowny has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $611,372.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.93 or 1.00341783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.89 or 0.07013497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars.

