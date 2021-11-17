CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $79,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $262.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.27 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.86.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.