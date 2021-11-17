Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CRON opened at C$7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -14.46. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$6.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

