Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.41

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 5213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

Several research firms recently commented on COIHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.6606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.