Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRDA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 9,962 ($130.15) on Monday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 52-week high of £100.03 ($130.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,070.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,065.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

