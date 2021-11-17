Critical Survey: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AU Optronics and Xilinx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.76 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Xilinx $3.15 billion 17.25 $646.51 million $3.21 68.23

Xilinx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 23.06% 29.99% 15.57%

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Xilinx pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xilinx 0 10 1 0 2.09

Xilinx has a consensus price target of $188.10, suggesting a potential downside of 14.12%. Given Xilinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Xilinx beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

