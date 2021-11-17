Critical Review: UP Fintech (TIGR) & Its Peers

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get UP Fintech alerts:

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UP Fintech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2251 2293 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 220.15%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 8.91%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 91.01 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 10.39

UP Fintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.