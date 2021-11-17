Critical Review: Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) versus The Competition

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.03% -52.56% -10.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bionik Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 329 1298 2230 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.61 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 27.86

Bionik Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories peers beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

