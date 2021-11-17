Critical Comparison: IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IDT alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IDT and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than IDT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDT and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.45 billion 1.17 $96.47 million $3.68 17.79 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.16 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 6.66% 43.25% 11.06% Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IDT beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The Traditional Communications segment offers includes mobile top-up, BOSS revolution calling, and carrier services as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.