CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,270,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

