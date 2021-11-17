Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.
Shares of CS stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
