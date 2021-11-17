Credit Suisse Group Increases Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $9.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $6.94 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 152.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

