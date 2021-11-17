Credit Suisse Group Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $50.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.