Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,945 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Harsco worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

