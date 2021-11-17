Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,163 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after buying an additional 283,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after buying an additional 1,271,703 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,780,000.

NYSE HGV opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

