Credit Suisse AG Buys 21,299 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $2,925,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE:KEX opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.