Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $28.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,568.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,394.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3,392.10. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

