Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 23,028 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$50.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

