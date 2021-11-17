Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.67. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.83 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.