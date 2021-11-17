Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $14.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

