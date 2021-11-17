Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.58% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period.

Shares of TPHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

