Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $322.16. 8,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

