Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 14,015 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000.

IBD remained flat at $$25.85 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,035. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

