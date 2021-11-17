Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.35% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

SCHJ stock remained flat at $$50.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

