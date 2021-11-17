Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.61 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.44 or 0.00066913 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00227125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

