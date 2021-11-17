Cowen Trims Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Target Price to C$0.65

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective cut by Cowen from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

