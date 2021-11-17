Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $232.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.23. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,854 shares of company stock worth $29,506,052. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

