Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $522.30

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $522.30 and last traded at $518.81, with a volume of 18847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

