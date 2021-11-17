Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $529.36. 15,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,013. The company has a market cap of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.61 and a 200-day moving average of $431.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $528.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

