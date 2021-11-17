CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on COR. Truist upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

