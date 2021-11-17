Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $222.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

