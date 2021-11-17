Contrasting United Health Products (UEEC) and Its Peers

United Health Products (OTCMKTS: UEEC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare United Health Products to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Health Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products Competitors 329 1298 2232 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 11.26%. Given United Health Products’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Health Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A -$15.71 million -5.00 United Health Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 27.86

United Health Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -12,052.82% United Health Products Competitors -155.03% -52.56% -10.73%

Risk and Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products’ peers have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Health Products peers beat United Health Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

