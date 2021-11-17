Contrasting Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Surgalign -146.88% -128.61% -36.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A Surgalign $101.75 million 1.16 -$33.78 million ($1.63) -0.52

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80

Surgalign has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 270.50%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Surgalign on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

