Contrasting CSP (CSPI) and Its Rivals

CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CSP to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get CSP alerts:

This table compares CSP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25% CSP Competitors -414.80% -42.04% -7.17%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CSP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP Competitors 357 1920 2867 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.73%. Given CSP’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

CSP has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP’s peers have a beta of -12.12, suggesting that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million -$1.45 million -297.57 CSP Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.56

CSP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.