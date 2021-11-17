Contrasting Bumble (BMBL) & Its Rivals

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 101 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bumble to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 24.62 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 4.57

Bumble’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.57% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -10.43% -15.85% -3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bumble and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Bumble Competitors 945 3914 8233 269 2.59

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $59.47, suggesting a potential upside of 54.82%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bumble rivals beat Bumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

