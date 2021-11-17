Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 532,385 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,508,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCF stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $764.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

