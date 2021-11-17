CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

CONMED stock opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. CONMED has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

