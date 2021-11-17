Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,823 shares.The stock last traded at $85.02 and had previously closed at $90.01.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Get Confluent alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 970,079 shares of company stock worth $85,054,001.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.