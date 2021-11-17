Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.09.

CFLT opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,079 shares of company stock worth $85,054,001.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

