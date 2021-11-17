Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

