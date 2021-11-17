Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $137,998.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,944,196 coins and its circulating supply is 11,330,232 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

