Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.86

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 6638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

