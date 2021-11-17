Compass Point Begins Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Equities researchers at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

RWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.57 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

