Comparing SigmaTron International (SGMA) & Its Rivals

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) is one of 16 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SigmaTron International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SigmaTron International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SigmaTron International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International 3.71% 8.01% 2.65% SigmaTron International Competitors -92.64% 12.98% 4.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of SigmaTron International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of SigmaTron International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SigmaTron International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International $277.72 million $1.54 million 4.03 SigmaTron International Competitors $4.81 billion $117.74 million 10.68

SigmaTron International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SigmaTron International. SigmaTron International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SigmaTron International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A SigmaTron International Competitors 122 605 665 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given SigmaTron International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SigmaTron International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SigmaTron International peers beat SigmaTron International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. The company was founded in November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL.

