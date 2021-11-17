Comparing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Technology and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AXT 0 1 4 0 2.80

AXT has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -41.49% -4.64% -4.46% AXT 10.79% 6.56% 4.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.41 -$1.06 million ($0.61) -16.20 AXT $95.36 million 4.01 $3.24 million $0.32 28.09

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AXT beats Rubicon Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

