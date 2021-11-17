Comparing Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) & CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

87.0% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and CurAegis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and CurAegis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.78 $97.06 million $8.65 9.48 CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million ($0.06) N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CurAegis Technologies. CurAegis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats CurAegis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness, and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA, Aegis, and Corporate. The CURA segment focuses in the fatigue management industry. The Aegis segment involves in the operations of power and hydraulic industry. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.