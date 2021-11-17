Comparing ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) & Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ClearOne and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $29.07 million 0.88 $500,000.00 $0.05 27.21 Minim $47.99 million 1.41 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -24.67

ClearOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne 3.30% 6.40% 5.05% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearOne and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 94.26%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than ClearOne.

Summary

ClearOne beats Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

