CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CommScope by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CommScope by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 87,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

