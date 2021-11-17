Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $114.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. 30,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,868. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

