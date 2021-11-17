Comerica Bank Sells 11,125 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

